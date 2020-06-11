Alexandro Antoine, Former MTSU Football Player, Dies, Circumstances Unclear

✖

Former MTSU football player Alexandro Antoine died earlier in the week, but the cause of his death has not been announced. MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill announced the news when talking to the school's athletic department on Wednesday but didn't have too many details on what happened. Stockstill did say Antoine died in Haiti, which is where he's from.

"A tragedy happened this weekend," Stockstill said towards the end of the hour-long conversation. "We lost one of our former players Alexandro Antoine who was in Haiti. He's probably been there for the last eight to 12 months. I don't have all the facts right now on how and what happened, but we lost him this weekend. I just wanted his family to know that my thoughts and prayers from this team, this coaching staff, his former teammates, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this tragedy. Another example of a young man that is gone too soon."

Antoine was a member of the Blue Raiders from 2011-2015. He took a redshirt year in 2011 and played in all 12 games the following year. He finished the 2012 season with eight tackles, and 1.5 tackles for loss on 263 snaps. In 2013, Antoine played in all 13 games with 12 starts and recorded 30 tackles. He led the team with four hurries to go along with his two sacks. He recorded a career-high nine tackles in the team's bowl game against Navy.

Antoine went on to play in nine games with seven starts in 2014. During that season, Antoine tallied 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack. He suffered a knee injury against BYU and was sidelined for the rest of the year. In 2015, Antoine played in all 12 games but had one start. He ended the season with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and two hurries. He did not play in the team's bowl game due to a violation of team rules. Before joining MTSU, Antoine was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to ESPN and Rivals. He was named a two-star recruit by 247Sports.