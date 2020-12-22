Alexa Bliss: See the WWE Superstar's Best Snaps of 2020

Alexa Bliss had a memorable 2020. The year began with Bliss putting together a strong performance at the Royal Rumble match in January. A few months later, Bliss and her tag team partner Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) to win the Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time at WrestleMania 36.

Bliss and Cross lost the titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks in June, which would lead to Bliss making a big change in her personality. In the later stages of the summer and going into the fall, Bliss started to align herself with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. After spending the majority of the year on SmackDown, Bliss was drafted to Raw in October with Wyatt and has been causing chaos on the Red Brand for the last couple of months.

But it was also a big year for Bliss outside of the year, she recently got engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera after dating for about a year. Additionally, Bliss launched a new podcast through WWE called Uncool with Alexa Bliss where she interviews fellow WWE Superstars and celebrities. Here's a look at some of Bliss' best photos from 2020.