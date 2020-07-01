WWE: Alexa Bliss to Launch New Podcast

✖

Alexa Bliss is ready to branch out into the podcast world. In an interview with Charlotte Wilder of Fox, Bliss talked about her new podcast, which will be titled Uncool with Alexa Bliss. It will premiere sometime this month, and Bliss revealed she would be interviewing a lot of celebrities and WWE Superstars. To go along with the title of the podcast, Bliss will be talking to her guest about when they were "uncool."

"It's a lot of fun; it's about, you know, I interview a lot of WWE superstars, celebrities, musicians. And we talk about what they were like before they were famous, you know, before the fame. How 'uncool' they were," Bliss said via 411 Mania. Bliss' podcast will be under the WWE banner, which makes it the third podcast the company is producing. The other two are After the Bell, which is hosted by WWE commentator Corey Graves, and Feel the Power, which is hosted by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Bliss has already done a ton of interviews for the podcast while waiting for the right time to launch it.

"So basically because of everything going on, I've been stockpiling all the interviews," she said. "And we're going to release them later, just because it's so hard right now to — you know, Corey's got After The Bell, The New Day has their podcast, and there's a bunch of things currently going on. So I think it's just better that it's later, so that way there's time for editing and making sure everything fits, and everything. Because the concept, it took a while to get the concept down, but once we did, it was a lot of fun."

Bliss went on to say she got to interview people she looked to as well as two of her childhood crushes. She didn't reveal who the crushes were, but she did say one of them was a member of NSYNC, while the other is a member of Hanson.

Bliss, 28, has had a successful WWE career ever since joining the company in 2013. She is a three-time winner of the Raw Women's Championship, a two-time winner of the SmackDown Women's Championship and a two-time winner of the Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki Cross. Bliss is the second women's triple crown champion in WWE history.