Alexa Bliss Wedding: Iconic Boy Band Plays Nuptials

✖

WWE star Alexa Bliss and musician Ryan Cabrera had a rock and roll wedding on Saturday, complete with three-fifths of NSYNC performing. Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Kaufman, and Cabrera hosted a full concert during their reception, with Yellowcard, Hot Chelle Rae, We The Kings, and Bowling for Soup also performing. Cabrera, 39, and Bliss, 30, got engaged in November 2020 after one year of dating.

Actor Billy Dec posted a video from the wedding, showing Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick performing "Bye Bye Bye" with Bliss joining them onstage. Bliss shared Dec's video on her Instagram Story. "Yep! NSYNC performed at our wedding," she wrote, notes E! News.

NSYNC performed at Alexa Bliss' wedding last night. pic.twitter.com/QxmXwgIpmA — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 10, 2022

On Saturday, Bliss and Cabrera tied the knot at the Vempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. They shared photos of the "rockstar" wedding with PEOPLE. "It's very us," Cabrera said of the marriage. "The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal."

Bliss walked down the aisle to "Worth It," a song Cabrera wrote for his proposal. She wore a custom dress by Netta BenShabu in blush. "The bottom of my dress has four different layers of tulle – two of them are glitter tulle, and one of them is blush," Bliss told PEOPLE of the unique dress. "There is a long train in the back that's all glitter, but it has a bustle in the back too, to lift it up so I can dance and all the things. It's very whimsical, very fairytale-esque."

The dress code for the wedding was "What would Harry Styles do?" The rock and roll theme continued during the reception, with guests needing to show a "backstage pass" to enter. Instead of a traditional sit-down meal, they had two Los Angeles food trucks, Heavy Handed burgers and Yamashiro Japanese, serve their guests. They also served Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, Brownie Brittle, popcorn, and candy bars for dessert. Bliss and Cabrera ditched the wedding cake instead of going with a bottle of champagne. Their first dance was to James Arthur's "Falling Like the Stars."

"If I wanted to know what the rest of my life would look like every single day, I would be with anyone else in the world but Ryan," Bliss told PEOPLE. "But I love not knowing, and I love knowing that I get to wake up next to him and bug him every morning, and it's the best. I love our life together. We constantly make each other laugh, we constantly are having fun, and I'm just overall happier around this guy. We're already married."

The couple plan to spend the day after their wedding at Disneyland, then head to Hawaii. The two hope to have at least two children, Bliss said. "This is real, and it's always going to be real," she said of their relationship. "I think we're always going to keep up the effort to make each other happy."