Alexa Bliss Blasts Fan Who Tried to Body-Shame Her

Alexa Bliss had a message for a fan who tried to body-shame her. On Twitter, the fan posted four photos of Bliss from various times in her life/career. And in the caption, the fan wrote, "Remember last week when all of you Alexa Bliss MARY Sues said that this was just a blur effect and Alexa’s ass was back? Well take a look at NXT Bliss and WWE Bliss and then at the edited phot Alexa posted and then the picture she posted today and try to say that again.”

As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., the person deleted the tweet as fans attacked him. Bliss also put her two cents in. “#1. how F’Ing DARE you try to body shame me. #2. All pics except last one are very old. #3 I haven’t been able to control my weight loss lately since being sick a few months ago . #4 all u have to say about my career since 2013 is pics of my butt? I pity u [peace sign emoji] bless,” she wrote.

He posted this pic.twitter.com/GhWYIpl4uY — Sgtviper ᛃ (@Sgtviper_Gaming) July 12, 2021

This is not the first time Bliss has responded to people who have attacked her on social media. In May 2020, Bliss went off on a podcaster who criticized her wrestling ability. He said Bliss "is one of those women out there who just takes it [in bed], she does nothing. Can you imagine being in bed with Alexa Bliss as she performs the same way she does in the ring? Awful! All looks and no substance whatsoever!"

"Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way." Bliss wrote. This led to an apology from the podcast host.

Bliss is one of the top superstars on the WWE roster and has gone through some major changes with her character over the last year. It has led to some mixed responses on social media, but Bliss is having fun playing a very different role.

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do," Bliss said in an interview with ComicBook.com in April. "And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it,"