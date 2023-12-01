WWE's Alexa Bliss Welcomes Baby Girl With Singer Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss is officially a new mom. The WWE Superstar welcomed a baby girl with her husband musician Ryan Cabrera. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday that shows a video of Cabrera wearing a "Girl Dad" trucker hat while holding a car set while walking down the hallway of their house. In the clip, Cabrera said, "Weighing in at six pounds nine ounces, she is 21 inches of Hendrix Rouge Cabrera." In the caption of the Instagram post, the couple revealed that Hendrix was born on Monday, Nov. 27.

Bliss, 32, announced in May that she is expecting her first child with the "On the Way Down" singer. "The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," Bliss wrote in the Instagram post. "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!" In July, Bliss and Cabrera hosted a reveal party in New York City. Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight spoke to the couple about the pregnancy, and they admitted they were not trying to have a child.

"What we figured out after was, like, there's never the 'perfect' time," Cabrera said. "It would always be like, you know, 'This is in the way, this is in the way.' But what if we miss this?" Cabrera went on to say he and Bliss are planning a co-ed baby shower. "We like to entertain people," he shared. "[We like to find a] good excuse to get people together, 'cause obviously, at this point of our life, everyone's so busy and everyone's doing so many things. So getting together seems harder and harder these days."

Bliss and Cabrera, 41, got married in 2022 after dating for two years. The couple got engaged in September 2021 and shared their engagement photos with PEOPLE. "I consider myself the luckiest man in the world — I get to spend the rest of my life with someone who I absolutely adore being around every day," Cabrera said at the time. "Everyone around me always thought I was crazy for waiting so long but I was never going to settle for good or even great … I knew from the second we met I was gonna marry her one day."

Bliss last appeared in WWE in January after losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. She has been with the company since 2013 and has won the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. Cabrera has released four studio albums, and his second album, Take it All Away, is certified platinum. "On the Way Down," which was released in 2004, was a top 20 hit along with the 2004 song "True."