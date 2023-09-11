Robin Roberts Reveals First Photos of Her and Wife Amber Laign's Wedding Dresses

Robin Roberts is enjoying the newlywed bliss. On Friday, Sept. 8, the Good Morning America co-anchor said "I do" to her girlfriend of 18 years, Amber Laign, and just a few days after exchanging vows and confirming their marriage, Roberts can't help but reflect on her big day, on Sunday even giving fans their first-look at her and Laign's wedding dresses.

"An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception...ohhhh the dancing," Roberts recalled in a Sunday Instagram post, which included two images of the GMA star and her bride, both of whom wore custom-made gowns by designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka. "We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

Roberts and Laign tied the knot on Friday, less than a year after announcing their engagement and 18 years after they first set up on a blind date by mutual friends in 2005. After first revealing on Instagram Thursday that they headed to the Farmington County Clerk's Office in Connecticut to obtain their marriage license, the happy couple announced their nuptials the following day by sharing an adorable photo of their dog, Lil Man Lukas, who sported a bow tie for the occasion. A post shared to the pup's account read, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?......yes....married!!!"

While Roberts hasn't revealed further details about her and Laign's big day, she revealed prior to the ceremony that "the wedding is the feeling of an enchanted garden. Our colors are white, blush, pink, a little bit of green, ethereal." According to GMA, the ceremony was officiated by Roberts' childhood pastor, and after the newlyweds exchanged vows, they entered the reception as violinist Caroline Campbell played "Can You Feel The Love Tonight." Guests were able to enjoy rinks from a custom-made bar and a wedding cake from Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes, a New York-based bakery.

The nuptials sparked plenty of celebratory posts. Commenting on the Instagram posts, Ginger Zee wrote, "the most gorgeous brides and such an honor to be able to celebrate your union." Gio Benitez added, "Just so much beauty inside and out. From the dresses to the joy on your faces...and ours. Best wedding ever," with Lara Spencer writing, "It was PERFECTION." Meanwhile, Whit Johnson commented with a red heart emoji.