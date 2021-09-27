Major Update on Alexa Bliss’ Future in WWE After ‘Extreme Rules’ Loss to Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss is of the top stars in WWE and has drawn a lot of attention over her big character change over the past year. But now it looks like WWE fans won’t be seeing the 30-year-old Superstar for a while. According to Wrestling Inc. Bliss will be taking time off WWE television soon. It is now known as to why Bliss will be taking time off, but she is expected to miss “a few months.” The news comes after she lost to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules, which was for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The way that the match ended teased that Bliss would be taking time off WWE TV. Flair destroyed Bliss’ doll Lilly leading to Bliss crying at the end of the stage before WWE went on to the next match. In a post-match interview Flair said that destroying Lilly was a message to Bliss.

“The Alexa I faced was the old Alexa,” Flair said. “It was the Alexa I saw when she held the RAW Women’s Championship multiple times. [Sunday], she fought me and faced me. Yes, I’m still the Queen, but that’s the Lexi we all want to see. I don’t want to hear about Lilly. Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that’s she’s a champion at heart.”

Bliss’ character change started in the Summer of 2020 when she started a storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. From there, Bliss began to transform into a female companion of Wyatt only to betray him at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. Bliss then started her own show, Alexa’s Playground before introducing Lilly to the WWE Universe. In previous interviews, Bliss talked about how much fun she is having playing a character very different from when she started in WWE.

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss told our sister site ComicBook ahead of WrestleMania. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.”