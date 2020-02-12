WWE Star Alexa Bliss Dating Musician Ryan Cabrera

It looks like Alexa Bliss has a new man in her life. According to TMZ, the WWE superstar is dating musician Ryan Cabrera. The two first met in October at the SmackDown on Fox premiere in Los Angeles. Cabrera is good friends with WWE superstar The Miz, who introduced him to Bliss while hanging out backstage.

A few weeks later, Cabrera and Bliss were seen in Chicago together. Cabrera was in town for a concert and Bliss was wrestling in a WWE Network event. They were also seen in St. Louis on New Year’s Eve and they were seen again at the Grammys, taking multiple photos at the gifting suite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And last but not least, the two were seen at Disneyland where Cabrera has his arm around her shoulder.

Bliss hasn’t been linked to anyone since breaking up with WWE superstar Buddy Murphy. The relationship was four years long and it ended with them calling off their engagement. But as ComicBook.com reported, the two have remained friends ever since.

Bliss, 28, has been with the WWE since 2013. She began her WWE career in NXT and was there for three years before moving to the main roster. She made her WWE live TV debut on SmackDown Live in 2016 and emerged as one of the company’s top female stars. Bliss has won Raw Women’s Championship three times, the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice and she won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Nikki Cross.

One could make the argument that Bliss is a key member of the company’s women’s evolution. She recently appeared on WWE Backstage and she talked about women getting more opportunities in the ring.

“We’re only as good as the amount we have carrying this evolution, and if we’re only focusing on a certain number of women, where do we go from there?” Bliss said per ComicBook.com.

Cabrera, 37, gained attention with the release of his 2004 album Take it All Away. He has had two top-20 singles in his career – “On the Way Down” and “True.” He previously dated Ashlee Simpson and was on her reality show, The Ashlee Simpson Show in 2004. He has also been romantically linked to The Hills star Audrina Patridge.