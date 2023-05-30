WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss is about to become a mother. The WWE Superstar went to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband, musician Ryan Cabrera. She shared three photos, including one that showed a white onesie with the phrase "Best Oops Ever!" along with a photo of the ultrasound and a sign that has the due date of the baby which is in December.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," Bliss wrote in the Instagram post. "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!" Cabrera also announced the news on Instagram and shared a series of photos, including the two holding the ultrasound pic while Cabrera wears a shirt that says "We're Pregnant But Mostly Her."

"Is there a word that's even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that's how I feel sharing tha news!!!!" Cabrera wrote in his post. Another photo showed Cabrera sporting a fake baby bump while Bliss has a strange look on her face.

When speaking to E! News, Bliss said she and Cabrera were "shocked" when they learned they are about to be new parents. "It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all," Bliss, 31 said. "We Facetimed my mom immediately and then shared the news with Ryan's family."

Cabrera, 40, said the couple hosted a reveal party for family and friends in Orlando and Los Angeles since they have friends and family members on both coasts. And for the fans, Cabrera said he and Bliss "shot a video with our friend Neil Fernandez, which is a spoof of the Friends episode where Rachel tells Ross she's expecting. Friends is one of our favorite shows and, as you saw with our prom video, we like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways."

Bliss and Cabrera began dating in February 2020 and got engaged in November of that year. They got married in April 2022 in Palm Desert, California. Bliss has seen limited action in WWE over the last couple of years, and her last appearance came in January when she lost to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. In her career, Bliss is a three-time Raw Women's Champion, two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, three-time Women's Tag Team Champion and winner of the Money in the Bank match in 2018.