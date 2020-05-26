WWE: Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Podcaster Who Rips Her Wrestling Ability

✖

Alexa Bliss called out a podcaster who made derogatory statements towards her in a recent video. Bliss shared a tweet that included a video clip of JDfromNY206 bashing Bliss' wrestling ability, which led to the WWE star trending on social media. The tweet came, from a burner account of JDfromNY206, and in the video, JDfromNY206 uses sexual references to compare Bliss' in-ring ability.

JDfromNY206 said Bliss "is one of those women out there who just takes it [in bed], she does nothing. Can you imagine being in bed with Alexa Bliss as she performs the same way she does in the ring? Awful! All looks and no substance whatsoever!" When Bliss saw the video, she went after JDfromNY206 for discrediting the work she does in the ring in a "disgraceful way." Bliss, who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, earned a ton of support from fans and fellow wrestlers, while other fans sent threats to JDfromNY206.

Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct https://t.co/0B6EByVSjl — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Bliss wrote: "He’s been blocked forever on my end. He’s Just one of those people who talks crap behind a microphone while waiting In line for pics at Axxess. JDFromNY206 talked about the video clip in his latest YouTube video, which was recorded after Raw, He admitted the comment he made was "sexist" and "wrong." He meant for the comment to be a joke, which it obviously didn't turn out that way. He continued and said he got defensive about his comments, but he then realized the impact his comments made on Bliss and her fans. He then apologized to Bliss for his actions.

Since Bliss has blocked JDfromNY206, it's likely she will not see his apology. And while JDfromNY206, might not be the biggest fan of Bliss, there's no denying the work she has done in WWE. Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Kaufman, started her WWE career in 2013 as she signed a contract to join NXT. She was in NXT for three years and made her debut on the main roster in July 2016. Her first victory came against Becky Lynch in August and became the SmackDown Women's Champion in December. Overall, Bliss has won the SmackDown Women's Champion twice and the Raw Women's Championship three times. She's also one of only three women to become a WWE triple-crown champion with the other two being Bayley and Asuka.