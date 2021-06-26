Alexa Bliss Reacts to Fans Criticizing Controversial WWE Gimmick

✖

Alex Bliss has changed her gimmick in WWE over the last year, and fans have had a lot to say about it. She went from a "Little Miss Bliss" persona to a supernatural character similar to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. On Twitter, Bliss recently clapped back at the fans who criticized the gimmick, saying she is "having fun" playing a different role from what she has had in her WWE career.

This is similar to what Bliss said in an interview with ComicboBook.com in April. "I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," Bliss said. "And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun pic.twitter.com/5B5dz8koZ3 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 23, 2021

"And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I'd be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you," Bliss continued. "Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn't believe you, but it's been so fun and I'm just so happy with how it's turning out because we don't know. It's been a week-by-week thing. We're just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it's going."

Bliss, 29, has been with WWE since 2013. She spent the first three years in NXT before making her main roster debut in July 2016. In nearly five years, Bliss is one of the more accomplished Superstars on the roster, winning the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship two times and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Nikki Cross. Bliss is the second Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history with the first being Bayley.

However, Bliss came close to calling it a career. In an interview with BT Sports last year, Bliss talked about the concussions she suffered in late 2018 and early 2019. "For being in the company for over seven years now and not having any injuries, and then having this one particular stint of time where it was just back-to-back concussions, it was very scary," Bliss said. "Because I didn't know if I was going to be able to get back in the ring again."