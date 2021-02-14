Alex Rodriguez Reaffirms His Love for Jennifer Lopez in Wake of Cheating Rumors

✖

February began with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez facing cheating rumors. He has not responded while sources have shut down the claims. Amid the rumors, Rodriguez has continued to showcase his love for Jennifer Lopez, including a celebratory Valentine's Day video.

Rodriguez posted a video on his social media platforms that featured footage of him and Lopez together. They dressed up in fancy clothes, took part in backyard batting practice, and generally just showed their love for each other in a variety of settings. "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. provided the soundtrack for the highlight video. Rodriguez then described their relationship with a long caption.

"Thank you for taking me into your heart, and on the journey of a lifetime," Rodriguez wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "Words can’t do justice to how you make me feel, and what you have meant to my life. Today we celebrate each other. 'Just the two of us.' But what I love most is that together, we have truly become one. Happy [Valentines Day], [Jennifer Lopez]! I love you. Today and forever."

The speculation began when Madison LeCroy appeared on an upcoming Southern Charm reunion show. Moderator Andy Cohen said on the show he was trying to find out about a rumor between LeCroy and someone else, but the name was bleeped. "I should say, a very famous, married ex-MLB player," Cohen said.

LeCroy later confirmed that the moderator had indeed said Rodriguez's name, but she also explained that she didn't want this to happen. "I don’t know what to do," LeCroy said, per Page Six. "I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

Despite rumors of potential cheating, LeCroy and Rodriguez never actually met in person. The Southern Charm personality said that she and the former MLB player had never actually met in person. She said that they only had talked on the phone. She described their communication as "innocent" and inconsistent.

The rumors may have caused headlines in recent weeks, but Rodriguez and Lopez have continued to focus on each other. They are still examining different options for their upcoming wedding day after getting engaged in 2019. Lopez also revealed that they underwent couple's therapy during the pandemic and that they have continued to work on their relationship.