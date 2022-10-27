Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend Revealed

It looks like Alex Rodriguez has a new girlfriend. According to Page Six, the former New York Yankees star was spotted with fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Page Six said he is "enjoying spending time" with Cordeiro, and the two were seen walking "hand in hand" down the street.

Cordeiro, 42, is the owner of the fitness program JacFit, according to her Instagram bio. Page Six says Cordeiro is a registered nurse and has a master's degree in nutrition. "Friends say he's very happy and enjoying [their] time together," an insider said. "He's enjoying spending time with her. She's great! She's a former nurse and a mother of two."

Before spending time with Cordeiro, Rodriguez was dating Kathryne "Kat" Padgett for nine months. Padgett was the first woman Rodriguez dated publicly following his 2021 split with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, who married Ben Affleck earlier this year.

During the summer, Rodriguez opened up about his relationship with Lopez on The Martha Stewart Show. "Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer — and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day — she's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that's alive today," he said. "Look, we had a great time. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

The World Series champion also revealed how he was doing after the breakup. "You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14," he said. Rodriguez played in the MLB from 1994 to 2016 and won the AL MVP three times in his career. When speaking to CNN earlier this year, Rodriguez said the lessons he learned from the mistakes he made in the past made him a better person.

"When I was 15 years old, I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country, and at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez," he said, per Us Weekly. "And then somewhere along the way at 24, I get a $252 million contract, and probably in Texas, I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod. … I think pre-suspension if you asked me what winning looked like, I would have said big contracts, home runs, World Series, nice cars, women. Post-suspension, I look at more the team-building, being a great father, being a son, being a friend, high character, loyalty, all those things."