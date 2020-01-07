Alex Rodriguez Joked That He’s Jennifer Lopez’s Head of Security While on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted on the red carpet during their arrival at the Golden Globes. The couple turned heads as expected, but the former MLB star wanted to let everyone know that he wasn’t simply attending the event. He was actually tasked with protecting one of the stars from the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Rodriguez posted a photo on his Instagram account Sunday evening, showing himself and Lopez at the Globes and dressed to stun. The picture was taken on the red carpet and showed a mass of bystanders in the background.

“Head of @jlo security, reporting for red carpet duty! @goldenglobes” Rodriguez wrote in the caption of the photo. As a proper security man, he did not remove his sunglasses before snapping the pic.

One reason for the couple attending is that Lopez was nominated in the category of “Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture” for Hustlers. She did not take home the trophy due to Laura Dern (Marriage Story) being named the ultimate winner, but she and Rodriguez still enjoyed the event.

Rodriguez may be one of the most famous players in MLB history, but he is having fun while making himself appear to be Lopez’s “sidekick.” He has posted multiple photos on Instagram in recent months, showing him standing by while she engages in a number of activities.

An apt example of this is a photo that he posted back in late December. Rodriguez showed himself and his daughter, Natasha, watching while Lopez rehearsed for her performance at the upcoming Super Bowl. As he wrote at the time, this was the “only way I can get her to spend time with her old man.”

This image at the rehearsal came on the heels of Rodriguez joining Lopez on the SNL set. She was set to host the popular sketch show in early December, and Rodriguez was on hand for the rehearsal. Although he did later appear during a skit that joked about their relationship.

As Rodriguez has shown with his social media accounts, he is enjoying every day that he spends with Lopez. Whether they are dressing matching pajamas, doing yoga in a tropical paradise, or attending the Golden Globes, Rodriguez and Lopez are having fun and turning heads of bystanders.

