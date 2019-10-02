New York Mets Fan Suing Team After Being Hit in the Face With T-Shirt Cannon

A New York Mets fan is suing the team after having a painful experience at a game this past summer. Alex Swanson, 54, was at the Mets game on June 5 and said a T-shirt from a T-shirt cannon hit him in the face. Swanson told the New York Daily News the T-shirt cannon malfunctioned, causing the employee to accidentally shoot the cannon with the shirt hitting Swanson’s eye. He was knocked off his feet, hit his head and was knocked unconscious.

Security and the medical staff attended to Swanson and was asked if he wanted to go to the hospital. Swanson declined because he wanted to see the rest of the game despite having a swollen eye. But once the game was over, Swanson decided to go to the hospital as his eye got worse. A CAT scan was performed and it was determined that Swanson was close to having permanent eye issues according to his lawyer.

The Mets offered Swanson free tickets, but he decided to take the team to court instead for “negligence, recklessness and carelessness.”

“I still have floaters — little black specks — over my cornea,” Swanson said via CBS Sports. “The doctor says the retina could detach at any moment. It’s like someone is shining a flashlight in the corner of my eye.”

