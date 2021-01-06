Alex Morgan and Her Family Test Positive for COVID-19 Months After Soccer Star Gives Birth

✖

Alex Morgan and her family have contracted the coronavirus. On Tuesday the soccer star announced she and her family have tested positive for COVID-19 eight months after giving birth to her daughter. She revealed that they contracted and the virus over the holidays and are currently recovering.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well," Morgan wrote on Twitter. "After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

In December, Morgan traveled to California to spend the holidays with her extended family. The 31-year-old recently moved overseas after signing a team with London's Tottenham Hotspur F.C. this past summer. After playing five times for the squad, Morgan decided to leave and return to the U.S. to play for the WSL, which will start its new season this month.

"I will be forever grateful to the Club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family," Morgan said, as NBC Sports reported. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special… COYS.”

In November, Morgan spoke to PEOPLE about being a new mom during the pandemic. "I think when I was in my last month of pregnancy was when the pandemic started to get quite bad. So I think there was some stress involved, just because so much unknown was out there at the time," she said. "I think that was probably the most difficult part for me, wondering how it would affect pregnant women if I were to get COVID. If my husband wouldn't be able to be in the delivery room with me."

Morgan has been a co-captain of the US women's national soccer team with Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe since 2018. She helped the team win the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics as well as leading the squad to World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019.