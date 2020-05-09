Alex Morgan, US Soccer Star, Welcomes First Child With Husband Servando Carrasco

✖

United States soccer star Alex Morgan, who was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, announced a new addition to her family on Saturday. Her daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, was born on Thursday. Her due date was in April, but Charlie made Morgan wait until the calendar turned.

Morgan announced the birth with a photo posted on Instagram. The new addition to the family was swaddled and alert, staring at something in the distance. A wooden sign above her head revealed her name. Morgan's husband, Servando Carrasco, posted a close-up photo of Charlie's face. He called his wife a warrior and referred to May 7 as the best day of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on May 9, 2020 at 11:24am PDT

"At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby," Morgan wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"Congratulations! Future gamechanger right there!" Billie Jean King wrote on Saturday afternoon. Several other Twitter users weighed in and showed their excitement for the new addition to the family. They loved that Morgan gave birth just days prior to Mother's Day and fully anticipated Charlie becoming a World Cup winner in 2039.

Morgan had previously revealed that she had planned on giving birth on her original due date in April before getting back into training. She wanted to be ready for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Her goal was to be games-ready in only three months, which many felt to be out of the realm of possibility.

The 2020 Tokyo Games were ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Morgan believed to be the right choice. While she did want to take part in the games, Morgan also appreciated that she would have extra time with her newborn. She explained this to Glamour during an interview about the year-long postponement. "There are a hundred things that have been going through my mind," Morgan said. "Now I have more time to deal, and I'll have more time with my daughter without the endless questions. I can figure it out with a little more calm and a little more clarity. I have to look to the positives."

The Olympics are postponed, and Morgan no longer has to worry about her training. She can take her time and enjoy being with Carrasco and Charlie. There will be plenty of time to prepare for the 2021 Games in the upcoming months.