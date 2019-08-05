Alejandro Bedoya Scores Goal, Immediately Screams into Microphone for Congress to End Gun Violence

Alejandro Bedoya decided to make a statement. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Union captain scored against D.C. United and during his celebration, Bedoya got on the microphone and pleaded with Congress to end gun violence in wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!” he said.

Philadelphia Union’s Alejandro Bedoya just scored and yelled into the field mic “Congress, do something now. End gun violence.”pic.twitter.com/EKbrJ7VpzF — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) August 5, 2019

On Saturday, it was confirmed that 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured during the shooting at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect was identified as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year old white male who reportedly may have been targeting minorities, specifically immigrants.

On early Sunday morning, police confirmed nine people were killed in a shooting in Dayton including the alleged shooter. His named was Connor Betts, a 24-year old who used a .233 caliber rifle to shoot in the area Dayton streets. It was also revealed that of the victims was Betts’ sister.

“Today is the 250th mass shooting in America. It’s sad that it was in the city of Dayton,” Matt Carper, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, said.

After the game, Bedoya talked to reporters about why he made the statement during his celebration.

“It’s absurd, man,” Bedoya said via ESPN. “I’m not going to sit idly and watch this stuff happen and not say something. Before I’m an athlete, before I’m a soccer player, I’m a human being first. This stuff affects me. I got kids. I can’t be the only one here — all you guys, I’m sure feel the same way.”

Bedoya was then asked if he was worried about being fined by Major League Soccer for his actions.

“I don’t care. Fine me if they want. You know what? I’ve got to make a stand,” he said.

Union manager Jim Curtin is 100 percent behind Bedoya for speaking out on the issue.

“A lot of people will tell me now and tell Ale to stick to sports and all the stupid lines that come up, but it’s crazy,” Curtin said. “It’s crazy in our country right now, and I think it needs to change, as well.”

President Donald Trump held a press conference on Monday morning to discuss the mass shootings.

“Our nation is overcome with shock, horror and sorrow,” Trump said. “We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil.”