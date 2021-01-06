Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Heisman Trophy, and Social Media Lights Up
DeVonta Smith is officially the best player in all of college football. On Tuesday night, the Alabama wide receiver won the Heisman trophy for the 2020 season. He became the first wide receiver since 1991 and the third player in school history to win the award.
“Just to all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest,” said Smith during his acceptance speech on ESPN, as 247Sports reported. “I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it, and just keep believing in God, and you'll get where you want to be."
Smith is a big reason Alabama is playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship. In 12 games, the 22-year old caught 105 passes for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns, and all three totals lead the nation.
“We love it when our players get recognized," Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the Rose Bowl semifinal where Alabama defeated Notre Dame. “Smitty has done as much for our team as any player could do for any team, so we were so happy he was recognized as the (AP) College Football Player of the Year. I don’t get the opportunity to see all players play, really know exactly what they’ve done for their team." Here's a look at social media reacting to Smith winning the Heisman.
"To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest: just keep pushing."
DeVonta Smith delivers a heartfelt acceptance speech after winning the Heisman Trophy ❤ pic.twitter.com/tljrFemRbe— ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2021
The first WR in SEC history to win the Heisman Trophy:@AlabamaFTBL's DeVonta Smith 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xVE0AcDSvB— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 6, 2021
Since 2007, only three non-QB players have won the Heisman Trophy:
Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, and DeVonta Smith.
All played under Nick Saban at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/JlelY4m5wa— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 6, 2021
DeVonta Smith is the first WR to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991 🔥 pic.twitter.com/faIk6BDJc2— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2021
Congratulations, DeVonta Smith. Deserving Heisman winner. Amazing rise for a skinny kid from small-town Louisiana who turned into a FORCE on and off the field. So mature and humble. Strong family background. Great story for college football.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 6, 2021
And the Heisman goes to ...
🏆 DeVonta Smith 🏆
(📍 @NissanUSA) pic.twitter.com/S6s4K8sQwc— ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2021
"I love you, bro."
