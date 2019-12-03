Alabama Kicker Jospeh Bulovas Addresses Blown Kick Against Auburn: ‘Nobody Was More Disappointed Than Myself’

Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Joseph Bulovas is taking the blame for the team’s 48-45 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. He felt so bad, he posted an apology to the Crimson Tide fans on his Twitter account. The miss led to Alabama losing their second game of the year and it’s likely they will no qualify for the College Football Playoff.

“After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” Bulovas wrote. “Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself. To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.

“I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide.”

Fans showed support for Bulovas in his comments section. One fan wrote, “You don’t need to apologize to anyone, Bulovas. We appreciate the hard work and commitment you and your teammates put in.”

Another fan had a strong message for the young kicker. The Twitter user wrote, “Keep your head up and believe that the good lord has a purpose for you. You don’t owe anyone an apology for doing what only a small percentage of people can do, and you get to wear that Crimson Uniform. RTR.

There were a number of reasons why Alabama lost which includes mistakes made by quarterback Mac Jones and the defense allowing big plays against the Auburn offense. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is upset with how the game ended as they were called for an illegal substitution penalty.

“We got a chance to get the ball back at the end of the game,” Saban said, via 247Sports. “I really feel it was an unfair play at the end of the game. They substituted a punter as a wide receiver, so we put the punt team in. And then when the quarterback was still in there, we tried to put the defense back in. I thought they should’ve given us a little more time to substitute and get Waddle out as a returner. So, that was very disappointing.”