Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

"Really excited just to have him on this team. He plays with great play strength," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "This is a strong man. He's quick for a big guy and he just catches everything. Those are things that really stick out from his tape. And there's no projection there. You've seen it and you've seen it for three years now. It's just exciting to put on his tape and watch it."

Brown, 24, was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made the All-Rookie Team in 2019 after catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after catching 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season. Brown recorded 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. In his three seasons, Brown has caught 24 touchdown passes which are the second-most from the 2019 draft class.

"A.J. Brown was someone we studied coming out and spent a lot of time on, Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman said. "We had a lot of love for A.J. Brown in that draft. Obviously, things went a different way in that draft. But, really excited to get him, just in terms of how Coach can use him and his vision for A.J. Brown in this offense and how complements the other guys that we have here. And, as you guys may or may not know, his relationship with our quarterback. All exciting things and looking forward to getting him into Philadelphia."

The Titans quickly replaced Brown by drafting wide receiver Treylon Burks from Arkansas. "I am happy to be a part of the team now, and play my role," Burks said of the Titans. "I wouldn't say I am (A.J.)'s replacement, but I am thankful for the opportunity and that they believed in me to make that trade."