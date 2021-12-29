AEW’s Jim Ross Announces Major Update on Cancer Diagnosis

Jim Ross just shared some good news about his cancer diagnosis. On Wednesday, the All Elite Wrestling and former WWE broadcaster went to Twitter to announce he’s “cancer free!” Ross revealed in late October that he was diagnosed with skin cancer, saying that he battled it for more than one year, as mentioned by Wrestling Inc.

Ross was planning to work while undergoing 22 radiation treatments but hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since they started. He will make his big return on Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite, the final one of the year. Ross has been with AEW since its inception in 2019. Previously, Ross spent over 20 years in WWE, working as a broadcaster and executive. In an interview with DAZN earlier this year, Ross talked about when he wants to retire from the pro wrestling business.

https://twitter.com/JRsBBQ/status/1476233642695598081?s=20

“I’m not John Wayne where I can take an arrow by the stick and pull it out of my own arm or something,” Ross said. “We all got a shelf life. I started my third year with AEW recently. I don’t really pay a lot of attention to that stuff. You’re having fun. You’re not thinking about it. I hope that in a perfect world, I would like to stay working for Tony Khan and AEW and take it a year at a time. The contract I came in here was three years because that’s what he (Khan) wanted. He wants stability. It made Time Warner happy because they’re used to my work in their company for many years and the WWE stuff as well.”

Ross continued: “I’m not going to work every day. We do four shows a month. I’m required to be somewhere four times a month. It’s not bad. I’m not complaining. It’s just a matter of getting back in that travel groove. I’m a good packer. I have this saying, ‘I don’t have any room in my carry-on for negativity.’ But I think a year at this stage of my life to be realistic and not be egocentric, a year at a time is smart money for me.”

Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. He has also worked for WCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling while also calling boxing and mixed martial arts matches in his career.