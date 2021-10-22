Jim Ross Announces He’s Dealing With Potential Cancer Issue

Jim Ross could be dealing with a major health scare. On Thursday, the 69-year-old All Elite Wrestling announcer went to Twitter to reveal he’s dealing with a “potential skin cancer issue.” Ross revealed he’s getting a cat scan done and is “hoping for good results.” He also wrote that he’s been “dealing with this for over a year,” showing a photo of the issue.

Ross, who is known for his work in WCW and WWE, can be seen broadcasting AEW’s flagship show Dynamite as well as delivering his podcast. Ross joined AEW when the promotion when it launched in 2019. In an interview with DAZN, Ross was asked how he’s to balance AEW work, the podcast and the projects that come with it.

https://twitter.com/JRsBBQ/status/1451189145263509509?s=20

“The old saying, Steven, is that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” Ross said. “I have that attitude even at this stage of the game. I’m 69 years old. I’m having as much fun as I’ve ever had in wrestling. I love what I do. It’s not a drudgery to embrace that. I look forward to getting up. I look forward to staying busy and being productive. You get to this age with all the negativity sometimes on social media, you sometimes you begin to doubt yourself.

Ross was also asked how long he wants to keep working. “I’m not John Wayne where I can take an arrow by the stick and pull it out of my own arm or something,” Ross stated. “We all got a shelf life. I started my third year with AEW recently. I don’t really pay a lot of attention to that stuff. You’re having fun. You’re not thinking about it.

“I hope that in a perfect world, I would like to stay working for Tony Khan and AEW and take it a year at a time. The contract I came in here was three years because that’s what he (Khan) wanted. He wants stability. It made Time Warner happy because they’re used to my work in their company for many years and the WWE stuff as well. I’d like to, in a perfect world, Steven, I would say I’ll do this year, and then let’s evaluate and see where we are health-wise, motivational-wise. Then if I come back, I’d like to come back for a year at a time. That way, it doesn’t put Tony in any unnecessary stress.”