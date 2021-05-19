'AEW: Dynamite' Moving to New Network in 2022

✖

All Elite Wrestling is going through some big changes. On Wednesday, the pro wrestling promotion announced its flagship show, AEW Dynamite, will move to TBS in January 2022. The show will remain on TNT for the rest of 2021 and will add a new hour-long series called AEW: Rampage, which will debut on August 13. Additionally, TNT will debut four new professional wrestling specials annually, continuing to garner and grow AEW's audience until the move to TBS is complete.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to help Tony Khan expand his wrestling fiefdom across our networks and bring more content to our fans that fits the thrill ride brand of TNT and good time of TBS,” Sam Linsky, Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a press release. “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.”

AEW CEO, general manager and head of creative Tony Khan is very excited about the changes. “As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it means a lot to me – personally and professionally – to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022," Khan said. “The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world’s undisputed destination for wrestling."

AEW: Dynamite made its debut on TNT on October 2, 2019. The success of the show has led to two additional programs - AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation - which can be seen on YouTube. AEW also has a YouTube series, Being the Elite, which is a weekly behind-behind-scenes look at AEW.

“And, while we’re looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we’re not saying goodbye to our original and current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually," Kahn said. "Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!”