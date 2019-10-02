‘AEW Dynamite’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

A new era in professional wrestling will begin tonight. The pro-wrestling organization, All Elite Wrestling (or AEW), will air its premiere episode of AEW Dynamite. The show will air on TNT at 8 p.m. ET and it will be two hours long. It’s looking to be one of the top weekly wrestling shows in the world.

If you’re in the U.S., the show will air live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET, and three hours after its live broadcast on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT. Some satellite providers may air the program live at 5 p.m. Pacific, so check your local listings. Cord-cutters can live stream via the TNT app or watch on fuboTV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue or Hulu With Live TV — many of which offer free trials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, there will be a number a strong matches with a number of notable pro wrestlers. One of the top matches will be Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and Santana & Ortiz. Omega is considered one of the top pro wrestlers in the world while Jericho is known for being one of the top stars in WCW and WWE.

“This is a match with a lot of star power. Omega and Jericho have history, first meeting in a no disqualification grudge match at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 for Omega’s United States championship,” Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports said. “Omega got the win in that bout but came up short when they rematched at AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, back in May.”

Former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is also set to be in action and he’s one of the people responsible for AEW getting off the ground as he’s the executive vice president. Rhodes recently talked about the new show and how nervous he will be.

“At this point, I’ve had about three sleepless nights in a row mixed with nervous puking,” Rhodes said to Robert Gunier Pro Wrestling Inc. “So yeah, my anxiety levels are through the roof for this event. I say it’s the most important weekday in wrestling in my lifetime but really, as wrestling fans and wrestling journalists on this call, I can’t think of a more important night than perhaps MTV and Rock n’ Wrestling. I really can’t think of a more important night when wrestling was destination, and we’ve got to keep it destination.

Rhodes’ wife, Brandi, also plays a big role in AEW as she’s the chief brand officer. And like her husband, Brandi is an in-ring talent and it’s likely she will make an appearance on tonight’s show. Another recognizable star who will be on AEW Dynamite is Jon Moxley who was known as Dean Ambrose in the WWE. He comes to AEW after winning multiple titles in the WWE including the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship.