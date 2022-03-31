AEW Cutting Beloved Wrestler

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is cutting a fan favorite. According to Fightful Select, Marko Stunt will be leaving the company as his contract is set to expire in May. Christopher Daniels, who represents AEW talent relations said the company will not renew Stunt’s contract due to budget cuts and a large roster.

Stunt, who was normally paired up with Jurassic Express members Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, hasn’t appeared on AEW TV in six months. He suffered a concussion in October and hasn’t been booked ever since. Stunt reportedly wasn’t given a reason why for not being booked but did reach out to the company to get a new contract. Daniels said plans have changed for Jurassic Express and the split was amicable.

https://twitter.com/WONF4W/status/1508145594899963906?s=20&t=XUR7dDnbnDGYIi-qUnxoOQ

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW star Joey Janela said that the company “ghosted” Stunt. “I’ve had times where I’ve injured people of course, everyone has,” Janela said, per Wrestling Inc. “But once you get that reputation, it’s hard to break that. I’ve had a string of bad luck throughout my AEW career and that may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back but I don’t know because they don’t communicate with me. They did the same thing to Marko Stunt. They just stopped talking to him, but I appreciate them, but if you have talent relations, I know Christopher Daniels would love nothing more than to tell me I am no longer with the company. But it is what it is. I am not sad, I am not mad, I am not mad at anyone, I had a wonderful experience.”

Stunt, 25, started his pro wrestling career on the independent circuit in 2014. He joined AEW in 2019 and quickly began teaming up with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The trio made up Jurrasic Express, and the fans embraced them. In January, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus won the World Tag Team Championship by beating The Lucha Brothers.

“When I was younger, I would watch WWE and the people that caught my eye were the bigger guys. The Big Show specifically,” Stunt told Last Word on Sports in 2018. “I’ve always been so intrigued with how they can just get in there and do all this wild stuff, and throw people around, and tower over everyone. So I told myself, ‘One day I’m going to be as big as The Big Show and wrestle!’ But obviously, that didn’t turn out how I expected, haha!”