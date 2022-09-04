AEW All Out 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE isn't the only professional wrestling organization to have a pay-per-view on Labor Day weekend. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will host All Out at the Now Arena in Chicago on Sunday and will feature a 15-match card. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can purchase the show on Bleacher Report for $49.99. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET.

The main event for All Out 2022 is Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. Punk won the title back in May but took time off due to an injury. Moxley became interim champion in June, and the two battled in a match on Aug. 24 to see who would be the undisputed champion. Moxley won the match easily, and now Punk is looking to win the title for the second time in his career.

History will be made at All Out as the promotion will crown its inaugural Trios Champion. The title was announced in July, and a tournament to see which two teams of three stars will battle in the finals. The championship match will be The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) taking on "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order.

There will be a four-way match for the interim AEW Women's World Championship. Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida will battle for the title and will likely face Thunder Rosa down the road. Rosa, the former champion, had to relinquish the title in August due to a back injury.

The rest of the card features AEW top stars in some compelling matches. AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will defend their titles against The Acclaimed. The AEW TBS Championship will also be on the line as current champion Jade Cargill will battle Athena. But one of the more interesting matchups features two former WWE Superstars as Bryan Danielson will battle Chris Jericho in a singles match.

Another singles match taking place at All Out is Ricky Stars vs. Powerhouse Dobbs. Also in singles action will be Jungle Boy taking on Christian Cage who recently took aim at Jungle Boy's father, the late Luke Perry. House of Black will battle Darby Allin, Sting and Miro in a six-man tag team match, while Wardlow and FTR will face Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns in six-man action. There's also the Casino Ladder match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Duane Martin and another opponent to be determined. The winner will receive a future world championship match.

There are four matches scheduled for the pre-show. Tomohiro Ishii will battle Eddie Kingston in a singles match. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac will defend his title against Kip Sabia. FTW Champion Hook will defend his title against Angelo Park. And in a match for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, current champions Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara will face Ruby Soho and Ortiz.