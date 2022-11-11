Adrian Dingle, Former Clemson and NFL Defensive End, Dead at 45

Adrian Dingle, former Clemson Tigers defensive end who spent six seasons with the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), died on Nov. 8, Clemson University announced. He was 45 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but his fiancée, Amy Bell, posted on Instagram that she was heartbroken by calling him "my dude," according to Daily Mail.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Adrian K. Dingle of Winthrop, MA, formerly of Holly Hill (South Carolina)," the obituary states. "Funeral arrangements are incomplete. The family will be receiving condolences via telephone." Dingle and Bell got engaged in December 2019 and have two children together — Adrian, 4, and Ava, 2.

Rest Well AD!!!!! Adrian Dingle🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/znLGBVVTZ1 — Earnest Greene_Makin Hogs (@MakinHogs) November 10, 2022

Dingle was selected in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He missed the entered 1999 season due to an injury but returned in 2000 and recorded 16 tackles in 2.5 sacks in 14 games. His best season with the Chargers was in 2003 when he registered 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in 16 games. In his six seasons with the Chargers, Dingle tallied 95 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and one interception in 70 games with 22 starts.

Dingle played for Clemson from 1995-1998 and had a memorable career. In his senior season, Dingle posted 10.5 sacks which was a school record at the time. He also recorded 15 tackles loss and 47 tackles, leading him to be named to the All-ACC Second Team. In his career at Clemson, Dingle had 180 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 23 sacks which ranks sixth all-time in Clemson history.

Former Chargers player Marcellus Wiley went to Twitter to pay tribute to Dingle. RIP to my teammate [Adrian Dingle]," Wiley wrote. "We were just hanging, laughing, swapping war stories, and talking family. Rest easy big dog!" China Harris who says is Dingle's cousin, reacted to the news on social media.

"I am Lost For Words Right Now My Cousin Adrian Dingle," Harris wrote on Facebook. "Passed Away This Morning. He Was A Loving Sweet Person Inside And Out My Condolences And Goes To His Kids Wife And My Family. R.I.P Cuz. Gone To Soon But Never Forgotten Love You So Much I Will Never Forget That Beautiful Smile."