Watch: Adam Sandler Plays Pickup Basketball Game in Pink Polo Shirt

✖

Adam Sandler looks ready for the NBA playoffs. On Monday, the Happy Gilmore actor was spotted playing a pickup game of basketball in Long Island. He was wearing a pink polo shirt with white basketball shorts and was seen taking the ball down the court. Using his vision, Sandler was able to find an open man at the top of the key, but the player missed the shot.

As mentioned by Esquire, playing a pickup basketball game is nothing new to Sandler, who will turn 55 years old in September. "This isn't just a one-off, Uncle Drew-esque PR stunt, either," Brady Langmann of Esquire wrote. "This is something Sandler does. Often. To give you an idea of how much of a thing this has been over the years: Sandler's fans have legitimately put together mixtapes of his adventures on the court, from an Atlanta LA Fitness to Christopher Morley Park in New York."

Adam Sandler hooping in Long Island rocking a polo shirt is why he's the 🐐 (via @APOOCH)pic.twitter.com/AIj4Ll59gz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 17, 2021

Sandler is a big sports fan and has started in his share of sports films in his career, last year, Sandler was seen filming a new basketball film called Hustle, which also stars Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster while LeBron James is one of the producers.

The synopsis from Deadline states: "Sandler stars as a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad and takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

Earlier this year, Sandler was showing off his golf skills to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore."Ok, it's been 25 years since I've done this," Sandler said into his camera. He then backed away from the camera and headed toward the tee, lining up for his drive. "Let's see what happens. I'm scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you."

In an interview with Dan Patrick, Sandler said he would love to do a Happy Gilmore sequel. "It has not been discussed but it has certainly been discussed on the internet," Sandler said. "Believe, me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing."