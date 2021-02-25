Adam Sandler Greenlights 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel

✖

A Happy Gilmore sequel could be coming soon. Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald, the two stars of the 1996 film Happy Gilmore, appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and talked about the movie turning 25 years old. Host Dan Patrick asked Sandler if there's talk about doing Happy Gilmore 2.

"Yes. Yes, you can green light this," Sandler said when Patrick asked if he can greenlight the film. The 54-year-old actor then tried to backtrack his statement, but Patrick cut him off with a breaking-news bulletin. Before "greenlighting" the Happy Gilmore sequel, Sandler admitted he hasn't talked about doing the film. "It has not been discussed but it has certainly been discussed on the internet," Sandler said. "Believe, me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing." Patrick then asked McDonald if he wanted to be a part of the proposed Happy Gilmore sequel.

"I am double in," McDonald said. "I would love to do it. Everybody's been screaming for it on the internet. It would be a complete blast. The Senior Tour with us two? Oh my God!" Sandler and McDonald talked about Happy Gilmore 2 after they celebrated the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore. Earlier this month, Sandler, who played the title character, went to social media to show off his Gilmore golf swing.

"Ok, it's been 25 years since I've done this," Sandler said into his camera. He then backed away from the camera and headed toward the tee, lining up for his drive. "Let's see what happens. I'm scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you." Sandler then went up to the golf ball and hit it down the fairway. "And I'm not lying to you, that is smashed! Smashed!" When McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the film, saw the video, he showed off his putting skills.

"Nice drive, Gilmore," McDonald said in the video. "25 years, huh? Let's see if it's Shooter's Tour. Check it out." The 66-year-old actor then placed his camera on the ground and revealed a glass sitting on its side in front of a fireplace. McDonald tapped the golf ball in and then said "Drive for show, putt for the dough."