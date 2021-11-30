Aaron Rodgers Trolls Rex Ryan While Explaining Foot Photo

Aaron Rodgers had some fun explaining his viral foot photo at the expense of Rex Ryan. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week and talked about showing off his foot to the media last week while explaining his toe injury. Pat McAfee asked Rodgers why he decided to show off his foot.

“I think Rex Ryan probably enjoyed it,” Rodgers said. What Rodgers is referring to is what happened with Ryan in Dec. 2010. The former New York Jets head coach was seen in a foot-fetish video that was reportedly posted by his wife Michelle, according to the New York Post. When asked about the video, Ryan said it was a “personal matter” wouldn’t discuss it any further. Ryan received support from Jets officials and would go on to lead the team to the AFC Championship for the second consecutive year.

Along with poking fun at Ryan, Rodgers also talked about his fracture toe and whether or not he will have surgery. “As compared this Monday to last Monday, I definitely felt better — same with this Tuesday to last Tuesday,” Rodgers said per Pro Football Talk. “So I’ll just keep getting treatment. We’re hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one it wouldn’t be something that I’d have to miss time with. That’s a prerequisite for any surgery that I have at this point — I’m not going to miss any time. So we’ll re-assess early next week and make a decision. But it’s not something where [I’d miss time]. I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday.”

Rodgers is not looking to have surgery as it would cause more issues throughout the season. “Now it would avoid any further displacement, but it would immobilize the toe,” Rodgers said. “So, we’re hoping that with a couple weeks here, we can get enough healing that maybe we can avoid doing that.”

Rodgers and the Packers have this weekend off after playing 12 consecutive weeks. He will continue to play through the injury as he has led the Packers to a 9-3 record, the second-best record in the NFC. So far this season, Rodgers has thrown for 2,878 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 105.5 quarterback rating.