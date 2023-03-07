Aaron Rodgers Is Talking to NFL Team for a Potential Trade, According to Report

It looks like Aaron Rodgers could be on his way out of Green Bay very soon. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers have had conversations with the New York Jets regarding a potential trade. It's also been reported that more talks are expected to take place on Tuesday.

This news comes as Rodgers is making a decision about his future in the NFL. The 39-year-old could play for another team, return to the Packers or announce his retirement. ESPN says if Rodgers is speaking directly with the Jets, that means the Packers granted permission as he's still under contract with the team. This also means that the Packers are prepared to trade Rodgers if that happens.

One thing that could make the trade challenging is Rodgers' contract. The deal, which runs through 2024, is worth $108.8 million including $59.5 million guaranteed this season with $58.3 million coming in the form of an option bonus. If Rodgers joined the Jets he would count $15.8 million in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024 against the team's cap since his bonus is prorated, according to ESPN.

The Jets have been targeting Rodgers since the start of the offseason. They expressed interest in Derek Carr who recently signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints. In 2021, the Jets selected Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in the draft, but he isn't considered a primary option to be the starter.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since the team drafted him in 2005. The four-time MVP has had a lot of success in Green Bay, but the 2022 season was a challenging one as the team finished with an 8-9 record. Rodgers didn't play his best football last year, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After the Packers' final game of the 2022 season in January, Rodgers talked about the process of making his decision.

"I have a lot of pride in what I've accomplished in this league but I'm also a realist and I understand where we're at as a team," Rodgers said, per the Packers' official website. "We're a young team, there could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run. But I'll have to see what it feels like once I'm away from it."