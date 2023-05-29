Aaron Rodgers Spotted Dancing at Taylor Swift Concert in New Jersey

Aaron Rodgers seems to be a big Taylor Swift fan. TMZ Sports obtained footage of the New York Jets quarterback dancing at Swift's concert, which took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday. The video shows Rodgers letting loose while Swift sings "Style." Rodgers, 39, attended the concert with actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller. He posted videos of him attending the show on his Instagram Story, and additional videos of Rodgers dancing surfaced online.

Rodgers has mentioned he is a fan of Swift who is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour. During an interview with Adam Schein of SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, Rodgers said he was "for sure" going to Swift's concert since he's a "big fan." The Super Bowl champion quarterback also said he enjoys listening to Swift's album Folklore.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets after spending the last 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. And while he seems to be enjoying life in his new city, the four-time NFL MVP is focused on getting the Jets to become a Super Bowl contender as he's been attending the team's offseason workouts. When speaking to reporters last week, Rodgers expressed how much he enjoys being a member of the Jets.

"Honestly, every day has been that for me," he said, per the Jets' official website. "Every day I wake up excited about coming to the facility. I have excitement about coming down Jets Drive. It was surreal for sure, and strange, seeing my locker, seeing number 8, rocking the Jets. The year has been strange for sure. But every day there's another little sign or synchronicity that's cool, that reminds me I'm in the right place."

Rodgers also talked about working with head coach Robert Saleh. "I love working with Robert. I've had a ton of respect for him over the years. I love the way he leads a room, how he goes about his business," Rodgers stated. "I really enjoy the freedom of expression, that guys are themselves all the time and enjoy showing their personalities off. He allows for silliness at times, the latitude of that personal expression which is so important for guys feeling comfortable — but not too comfortable. He does a good job of balancing accountability with freedom."