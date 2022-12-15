Aaron Rodgers Shares Encouraging Injury Update on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Aaron Rodgers will likely be a lot healthier for his next game. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Rodgers gave an injury update on his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and he said the team's bye week during week 14 helped him get healthy.

"The thumb is doing a lot better," Rodgers said, per Sports Illustrated. "It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing better too, I was able to finally start getting some sleep. My body's feeling a lot better. Nobody wants a Week 14 bye, but it always feels good coming back after the bye."

Rodgers and the Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and need to keep winning to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team is currently 5-8 on the year and two and a half games behind the New York Giants for the final spot in the playoff standings. Green Bay is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and just the third time since 2009.

Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP award the last two seasons, is not having his best season, completing 64.3% of his passes while throwing for 2,864 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 92.4 passer rating. Rodgers signed a new contract with the Packers in March but could be voided if he retires, according to ESPN.

"Well, certainly that's an offseason-type kind of decision, but surely, yeah," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this month when asked if the Packers want Rodgers back next season. "I mean we want all our guys back. We made a big commitment to him this offseason, so that was obviously something that was really important to us. But like we've talked about in the past, this is something we'll sit down with him after the season and it will be something we do together and move forward that way."

Rodgers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires. The 39-year-old has won four MVP awards, led the Packers to the Super Bowl title, won the Super Bowl MVP award, has been selected to the All-Pro Team five times and named to the Pro Bowl 10 times.