Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Take to Montreal Following Engagement Announcement

✖

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley celebrated Valentine's Day in Canada. Following their surprising engagement, the Green Bay Packers quarterback flew to Montreal to be with the 29-year old actress. This comes after Rodgers made the announcement during the NFL Honors show earlier this month that he is engaged but didn't reveal his fiance is Woodley.

"Aaron spent the last two weeks in Montreal with Shailene where she is filming," a source told E! News. "He was quarantined at her place, but they spent time together when she wasn't on set." The source went on to say the couple had plenty of fun activities indoors as the weather prevented them from doing anything outside.

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

"They had no problem staying in, ordering food and not going anywhere," the insider continued. "They spent Valentine's Day morning together and then Aaron left town on his own and headed back to the states." Rodgers made the engagement announcement shortly after reports of him dating Woodley surfaced. However, the sports gossip site Terez Owens reported back in July of last year that Rodgers, 37, and Woodley were dating, which came after Rodgers and Danica Patrick called things off.

2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” Rodgers said during the NFL honors show. “One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

Rodgers and Patrick called things off after being together for over two years. Neither has spoken about the breakup publicly, but Rodgers revealed in September that he's now in a "better head space" during the early stages of the 2020 NFL season.

"I have just a new and increased love of life," Rodgers said. "And I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can."