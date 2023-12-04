Deion Sanders and Fiancée Tracey Edmonds Announce Split After More Than a Decade Together

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds are no longer together. The couple announced on Sunday they are ending their relationship after being together for over 10 years. Sanders and Edmonds first met in 2012 and got engaged in 2019.

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together," Edmonds and Sanders wrote in a joint statement on her Instagram page. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!

Sanders sent a message to Edmonds in the comments section (per PEOPLE). He wrote, "Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and the laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!"

Sanders and Edmonds, both 56, met at a movie premiere party for a film Edmonds produced. After briefly speaking to each other, Sanders got Edmonds' business card from a friend that night. A few months later, the two had a meeting where they discussed a new reality series. "I started off thinking I was just going to produce [Deion's Family Playbook]," Edmonds said, "But as I started working with Deion on the show, we grew quite fond of each other and ended up dating."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sanders talked about how he and Edmonds don't regularly call or text each other throughout the day to give them space to work on their careers. "Tracey is a go-getter; she is that. I get up early, and she knows I'm up working out and I'm ready to go get it," Sanders said. "It's a blessing, but we understand each other because we're busy in our own right."

Sanders just finished his first season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record, an improvement from their one-win season in 2022. Edmonds has her own production company called Edmonds Entertainment Group. She produced the 2022 Netflix flim End of the Road which stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris.