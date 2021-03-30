Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spotted Together for the First Time Since Engagement

✖

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have been spotted together for the first time since announcing their engagement in February. TMZ recently obtained photos of the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Divergent actress boarding a private jet in Costa Careyes, Mexico. The two were with a group of friends, but it's not clear if they were continuing their vacation or heading home.

Rodgers announced that was engaged when he was named NFL MVP for the third time in his career. However, he didn't say who he was engaged to as there were reports of him dating Woodley beforehand. When Rodgers announced he was engaged, social media was buzzing.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before announcing the news: "I got engaged." Earlier this month, Rodgers talked to Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare about his engagement to Woodley and said it's the "best" thing that's happened him the last year. "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," he said. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

Woodley talked about the engagement to Jimmy Fallon and said it's not a recent event. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being," Woodley added. "But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."