Aaron Rodgers isn't playing coy about his engagement after he broke the news earlier this month. In a recent interview during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare, Rodgers calls his engagement to Shailene Woodley the "best" thing that's happened to him the last year. "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," he said. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

As the Green Bay Packers quarterback was explaining that, he had a huge grin on his face, clearly telling viewers he's ecstatic about the news. However, even though he mentioned how happy he was, he never mentioned Woodley by name. While the two have been fairly quiet about the details, his fiancé did share a little more when she was talking to Jimmy Fallon.

"Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'" she revealed. While talking to the late-night host, she also gave fans a quick glimpse of her ring while admitting that she's not as familiar with how legendary of a player Rodgers is like his fans and the rest of the football world. In fact, she even confessed she's never been to a football game.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being," she started. "But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

She then jokingly explained that after her dog gave her the approval, she was good-to-go to move forward with Rodgers. "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him.'" The actress said that while so many know him "as a football guy" she just knows him as the "nerd who wants to host Jeopardy."

The two were only rumored to be dating so when Rodgers announced he was engaged during his NFL MVP speech during the 10th annual NFL Honors show, he left jaws on the floor. He never mentioned her by name, but did note that he was now an engaged man. Neither one of them have taken to social media to formally announce on their own pages, but fans can only hope they'll open up a little more with respect to their privacy.