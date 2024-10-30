Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Are Engaged: See the Romantic Proposal

Wedding bells are in sight for Nina Dobrev and Shaun White! The celebrity couple have announced their engagement, revealing photos of the romantic proposal over on Instagram.

In the pictures, White, 36, is seen down on one knee and popping the question to Dobrev, 34, with a 5-carat diamond ring. As the Olympic snowboarder kneels under an arch of white roses at the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City, the former Vampire Diaries actress covers her face in excited joy.

Speaking to Vogue about the surprise proposal, Dobrev said, “I went into shock.” She then added, “I just froze and stared at him.”

Dobrev and White began dating in 2019 and went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020, after moving in together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their romance reveal was accompanied by pictures of Dobrev giving White a quarantine haircut.

The two actually first met years earlier, at an awards show in 2012, but were not formally introduced until 2019 when they were both in Florida giving presentations at an event organized by famed motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

In April 2023, White teased the couple’s future during a conversation with PEOPLE, telling the outlet, “We’re just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure.” White went on to share, “I told her, I was like, ‘Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let’s just have fun and be together and support each other.’”

White, who retired from competing after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, added, “But you never know. We’ll see what happens.”