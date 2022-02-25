Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spotted Together Amid Breakup Reports

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley continue to raise questions about their reported breakup. The two were recently spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, according to E! News. This comes one week after reports came out that the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Big Little Lies star have ended their engagement.

A source told E! News that Rodgers and Woodley “came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together.” The source also noted that the two didn’t “hang out too long.” On the day Rodgers and Woodley were spotted together, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about the Instagram post he made on Monday night, which included a message to Woodley.

📸 | Shailene Woodley and Aaron a Rodgers spotted together in LA today (photo via @k80claire) pic.twitter.com/xeut8zxmwI — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) February 22, 2022

“She’s an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind,” he said. “She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable.” Rodgers also said, “I think that living a life of gratitude is so important and when you meet your person, life just changes and you can’t possibly not be changed being around those special people.”

In the Instagram post, Rodgers talked about how much Woodley meant to him. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Rodgers wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers announced that he is engaged to Woodley in February 2021 when he won the NFL MVP award. It is not clear when they started dating, but Rodgers broke up with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick in July 2020. During their engagement, Rodgers and Woodley traveled the world while both were handling their careers. In the summer of 2021, Rodgers was dealing with some issues with the Packers, leading to him missing all of the team’s offseason workouts. He did report to training camp on time and had an MVP-type season. Woodley was seen in three movies last year and is set to star in the film Misanthrope with Ben Mendelsohn.