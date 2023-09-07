Aaron Rodgers Details the Time He Saw a UFO

Aaron Rodgers is looking back at a strange incident that happened nearly 20 years ago. On the season finale of the HBO series Hard Knocks, the New York Jets quarterback opened up about seeing an unidentified flying object (UFO) at his college teammate Steve Levy's house in 2005.

"I was getting down to bed," Rodgers said, per TODAY. "I heard this alarm in the distance going off. It just didn't seem like normal and I heard some rustling downstairs, so I got up, walk downstairs. It's a beautiful night. And Steve and his brother and I walked outside and up in the clouds we heard this sound and we saw this tremendously large object moving through the sky. It was like a scene out of Independence Day when the ships are coming into the atmosphere and they're creating this kind of explosion-type fire in the sky. We just saw this incredibly large object and froze, as anybody would."

Rodgers went on to say what they saw eventually went away but the three of them stayed and didn't say a word. And 30 seconds later, the three heard what sounded like fighter jets. Rodgers added they tried to go to sleep 20 minutes later, but they couldn't. "You're still not really sleeping," he explained. "You just experienced this bizarre experience. We looked in the papers and online the next few days, and there was nothing about it." TODAY spoke to Levy about Rodgers' story and said it's true. The only error was Rodgers said it happened at Levy's house in New Jersey when it was in New York.

In a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, there were 144 cases of unidentified objects reported by military planes from 2004 to 2021. Rodgers said he did some UFO research and believes UFOs are often around power plants or volcanoes.

Rodgers has been the focus of Hard Knocks since he's been a big story this past offseason. the 39-year-old joined the Jets in April after spending his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets are hoping that the combination of Rodgers and a talented young roster can help them be a Super Bowl contender this season. Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season and has won four NFL MVP awards.