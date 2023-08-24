Aaron Rodgers Loses State Farm Commercial Deal

Aaron Rodgers is known for what he does on the football field, but he made a name for himself as a spokesperson for State Farm. Unfortunately, the New York Jets quarterback won't be appearing in any new State Farm commercials in the foreseeable future as his endorsement deal with the insurance company ended after the 2022 season, according to Sportico. Rodgers' final commercial appearance came in January during the NFL playoffs.

"We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavors," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email. Rodgers and State Farm have been working together since 2011, shortly after Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title. Over the past decade, Clay Matthews, Dana Carvey, Randall Cobb, "Jake," and Patrick Mahomes starred in State Farm commercials with Rodgers. It was reported that Rodgers was earning $3 million per year in his deal with State Farm.

"Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We don't support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view."

The partnership hasn't been all smooth sailing. In 2021, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke out against the COVID-19 vaccine. "I'm not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther," he said at the time. "I'm somebody who's a critical thinker. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy." State Farm cut back on advertisements it aired featuring the four-time NFL MVP after it saw a mix of backlash and support for its decision to stick with Rodgers.

Rodgers made a big return to State Farm in 2022, which led to the brand ranking fifth overall in ad spending and third among insurers behind Progressive and Geico, according to iSpotTV. With Rodgers gone, Mahomes will be the lead NFL spokesperson for State Farm in 2023.