Aaron Rodgers Tells Shailene Woodley ‘I Love You’ Following Breakup

Aaron Rodgers is sharing his gratitude for former fiancée Shailene Woodley after news broke last week that the former couple had split less than a year after confirming their engagement publicly. Monday, the NFL player, 38, took to Instagram to confirm there’s no bad blood between him and the Big Little Lies star, 30.

Sharing a “#MondayNightGratitude” post to social media about “the incredibly special people in my life” alongside “some photos from the last beautiful year.” Rodgers spoke first about Woodley, writing, “[Shailene Woodley], thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.”

“Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” he continued alongside a photo of himself cuddled up with the actress from happier days together.

Rodgers continued on to thank his friends for their “overwhelming” love and support and his teammates past and current for being the “icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football.” He continued, “The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.” To everyone else following him, Rodgers concluded, “Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace.”

An insider told PEOPLE after the couple’s split that there was no bad blood between the exes. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source said. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Woodley previously opened up about her relationship with Rodgers to Jimmy Fallon in February 2021, telling the late-night host, “We met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”