Aaron Rodgers Says Future Is 'Uncertain' After Packers' Loss to Buccaneers in NFC Championship

✖

Aaron Rodgers isn't sure what his next step will be. On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship. Rodgers, who was looking to reach his first Super Bowl since 2010, spoke to reporters after the game and said his future is not very clear.

"A lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said, as reported by NFL.com. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it." Does this mean Rodgers could be traded by the Packers? Or could Rodgers ask for a trade? No decisions will be made (if any) right now since the Packers are one day removed from their loss. But when asked about Rodgers' future, Packers coach Matt Lafleur hopes the two-time MVP returns in 2021.

"I sure as hell hope so," LaFleur said. "I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league. He's the heart and soul of our football team. So, hell yeah. He better be back here. He's our leader." Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for another three seasons. But there was speculation that his days in Green bay are number when the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year's draft. Rodgers' comments come after he said his future is a "beautiful mystery," which led to reporters asking him what his next step will be.

"I don't know. I really don't," he said. "There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I'm just going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what's going on with everything. But it's pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There's always change. That's the only constant in this business."

Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since becoming the starter in 2008. He has won a Super Bowl, won two MVP awards and led the Packers to five NFC Conference Championship appearances. But with him being 37-years old, time might be running out for him to win another title to solidify his legacy.