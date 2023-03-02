Aaron Rodgers Reveals When He'll Make Decision on NFL Future

It's March, and that means NFL free agency will start later this month. One of the biggest questions heading into free agency is what will happen to Aaron Rodgers as he's contemplating his future. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers but could retire or ask for a trade before the 2023 NFL season kicks off. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast and revealed he will decide on his NFL future soon.

"It's best for anybody who has an interest to make a decision sooner rather than later," Rodgers said, per ESPN. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters during the NFL scouting combine this week and said he hopes Rodgers decides before free agency begins on Mar. 15.

"I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life, yourself included, that helped orient me," Rodgers said on the podcast. "But I'm not looking for somebody to tell me what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me, and I touched on many of them — and definitely the feelings on both sides — during the darkness, and I'm thankful for that time. There's a finality to the decision, and I don't make it lightly.

"I don't want to drag anybody around. Look, I'm answering questions about it because they asked about it. I'm talking about it because it's important to me. If you don't like it, if you think it's drama, you think I'm being a diva or whatever, just tune it out. That's fine. But this is my life, it's important to me, and I'll make a decision soon enough and then we'll go down that road and be really excited about it."

Rodgers, 39, has been with the Packers since the team drafted him in the first round in 2005. He became the starting QB in 2008 and has put together a first-ballot Hall of Fame career, leading the Packers to a Super Bowl in 2010 and winning the NFL MVP award four times. If the Packers trade Rodgers or if he announces his retirement, the team will go with Jordan Love as their starter as the team selected him in the first round back in 2020.