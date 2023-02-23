Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat, Leaves Oregon Facility

Aaron Rodgers has completed his darkness retreat, according to the owner of the facility in Oregon where he spent the past several days and nights, per ESPN. Scott Berman, the owner of Sky Cave Retreats, said the Green Bay Packers left the dark room at the facility Wednesday. Rodgers talked about the darkness retreat on The Pat McAfee Show on Feb. 14 and said he was set to be at the facility for four days and four nights. He did this to help him decide what he wants to do in terms of his future in the NFL. According to Berman, Rodgers spent his time in a 300-square-foot room that is a partially underground structure devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat.

Rodgers, 39, is still under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. Packers president Mark Murphy said earlier this month that they are not setting a deadline for Rodgers to make a decision. However, Murphy said he would like a decision to be made before the start of free agency which is Mar. 15.

When the 2022 season came to an end for Rodgers and the Packers last month Rodgers talked to reporters about deciding on playing in 2023. "I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me," Rodgers said, per the Packers' official website. "I have a lot of pride in what I've accomplished in this league but I'm also a realist and I understand where we're at as a team. We're a young team, there could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run. But I'll have to see what it feels like once I'm away from it."

Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers as he was selected by the team in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. In his career, Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award four times, led the Packers to the Super Bowl and is a Super Bowl MVP winner.