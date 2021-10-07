Aaron Rodgers Responds to Rumors of Him Requesting Trade to Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers rolling with the team winning three consecutive games after losing to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. But is Rodgers, who has been the Packers’ starting quarterback since 2008, ready to join the Pittsburgh Steelers next season? While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers shut down the rumors that he is looking to be traded to the Steelers in 2022 despite recently giving praise to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I’m just speaking the truth,” Rodgers said. per Bleacher Report. “Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin, I’m going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I’m angling for my next team or something, I’m not. I’m just answering questions about my respect for Mike.” On Sunday, the Packers defeated the Steelers 27-17. Prior to the matchup, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and talked about the job Tomlin has done in Pittsburgh.

“I have a ton of respect for Mike,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even keel. Looks like he’s somebody that players love playing for.”

This comes after Rodgers expressed the issues he has with the Packers front office which led to him not taking part in any offseason workouts. He has two years remaining on his current contract after getting it restructured. Rodgers even considered retiring because of what was going on in Green Bay, but he has said he’s all-in with the Packers for the 2021 season.

“I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50,” Rodgers said on the Dan Le Batard and Friends podcast in August. “I don’t care if people don’t believe that. That’s true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back.” Rodgers is coming off a 2020 season where he was named NFL MVP. in the last two seasons, Rodgers led the Packers to the NFC Championship game.