Packers Reportedly Make Big Agreement With Aaron Rodgers Ahead of 2021 Season

✖

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have made a big agreement despite it not being in writing. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (per Pro Football Talk), the Packers have verbally agreed to trade Rodgers if he still wants out after the 2021 season. This comes after Rodgers reported to Packers training camp last week after being away from the organization all offseason.

When Rodgers reported to camp, he signed a reworked contract where he now only has two more years on his deal instead of three. In his first press conference of training camp, Rodgers aired out all the issues he has with the Packers.

"This started with a conversation in February at the season ending and I just expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations that directly affected my job, Rodgers said. Also, I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from them some of the mistakes in the past, in my opinion, about the way that some of the outgoing veterans were treated. And just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation, our locker room, high character guys."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has taken heat from Rodgers when it comes to personnel decisions. When talking to reporters last week, Gutekunst didn't apologize for the moves he has made. "I wouldn't say I have any regrets. Obviously, this is a hard business. This is a tough business," the general manager said. "When it comes to an end for any player, I don't think it usually goes well, I don't think they usually feel good about it. We are always very sensitive to what those players have given this organization, and when we go through that, it's always with class and dignity. But again, it's a hard business."

If Rodgers leads the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2021, he could be back with the team in 2022. And it's possible that could happen as the Packers have finished 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship game the last two seasons. And other than losing a few pieces offensively, the Packers bring the same team back, and while that doesn't guarantee a championship, it does help in terms of experience and chemistry.