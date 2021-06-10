Aaron Rodgers' Packers Drama: Everything We Know
Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the Green Bay Packers. This doesn't mean he doesn't like his teammates, fans and the organization in general, but he is frustrated with the direction the team is heading. And it's interesting considering the Packers have won 26 games the last two seasons and have played in the last two NFC Championship games.
But the Packers haven't played in the Super Bowl since the 2010 season, and Rodgers is 1-4 in NFC title games in a 10-year span. And with the team drafting Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, Rodgers knows time is running out for him to win another Super Bowl to solidify his legacy. With Rodgers not attending any of the workouts this offseason, it's possible he could be traded or he could sit out the entire year.
Packers fans didn't think Rodgers time in Green Bay would end like this. After all the success he had as the Packers quarterback, it looked like Rodgers was going to retire in Green Bay. There is still time to fix things, but as of now, Rodgers and the Packers are not close to being on the same wavelength. Here's a look at what we know about Rodgers' drama with the Packers.
How it Began
It started in April with ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers told people in the organization that he wasn't returning to the team as he was disgruntled with the front office. We then learned that the frustrations with Rodgers have been going on for months.
What Made Rodgers Angry?
Most people think that the decision to draft Jordan Love what caused Rodgers to be angry with the Packers. But when Rodgers talked to Kenny Mayne last month, he said: "With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."
No-Show At Camp
Rodgers isn't present at Packers minicamp, which is mandatory. It's not a big surprise since he wasn't at any of the offseason workouts, but this still not a good sign as Rodgers always attends any workout sessions.
Thoughts from the Coach
Packers coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear he wants Rodgers back. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said during the team's rookie minicamp last month. "We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day."
Teams Want Rodgers
There are a few teams that would love to have Rodgers under center. It's been reported the Denver Broncos are a team that could trade for Rodgers as they are looking for more stability at the QB position. Other teams that could trade for Rodgers are the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Will Rodgers be Traded?
The Packers are going to do everything they can to keep him on the roster. But if Rodgers is truly committed to not playing for the Packers anymore, it might be wise for them to see if they can get some draft capital for the three-time MVP. If the Packers do trade Rodgers, it won't happen until sometime during training camp.
How Does this end?
It's hard to tell at this point. Rodgers is committed to staying at home with his future wife Shailene Woodley and travel. With the Packers having some time off before the start of training camp (July 27), LaFleur, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Packers president Mark Murphy will do everything in their power to get Rodgers back. But that's it going to be easier said that done as Rodgers looks ready to move on in Green Bay.